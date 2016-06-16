Pairing of the Day: August 23-27, 2010

Salmon with Thai Rice Salad

Rich broiled salmon rests atop a lean vegetable-and-rice salad to make a beautifully balanced meal. The Asian dressing includes big-impact flavors—fish sauce, lime juice, and cayenne—but very little oil.

Pairing: Kabinett Riesling from Germany's Mosel region

Grilled Salmon with Melted Tomatoes

Jalapeños not only garnish this sweet-smoky grilled salmon but also infuse the oil used to sauté the tomatoes.

Pairing: Full-bodied rosé: 2009 Proprietà Sperino Rosa del Rosa

Salade Niçoise

Pairing: Rosé Champagne

Chicken Grilled Under a Brick

Marinating chickens overnight seasons them all the way through; grilling them under a brick makes the skin crisp.

Pairing: Sangiovese: 2006 Long Meadow Ranch or the 2007 Luna Vineyards

Honey-Glazed Duck with Savoy Cabbage

At Bouley, in New York City, David Bouley serves Long Island duckling with a sticky glaze made from chestnuts and acacia honey, as well as with wheat berries, garlic chives and gingery cabbage. Streamline the recipe by preparing just the honey-glazed duck breast and the ginger-and-garlic Savoy cabbage with chives.

Pairing: Pinot Noir

