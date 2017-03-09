Pairing of the Day: August 22-26, 2011

Instead of using salt cod, a classic Portuguese ingredient that takes days to soak, New York City chef George Mendes of Aldea quick-cures fresh cod by standing it in kosher salt for only 10 minutes. He says cod is naturally soft and flaky ("as well as bland," he adds), so salting gives it a firmer texture and a more pronounced flavor.

Pairing: Minerally Portugese white: 2010 Louis Pato Maria Gomes or Vinhas Velhas.

