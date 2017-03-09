Pairing of the Day: August 2-6, 2010

Joanne Chang's mother used to make this sweet-and-spicy shrimp stir-fry all the time. When she was old enough to cook, Chang asked her mom for the recipe. "She hemmed and hawed until she finally gave it to me, revealing her secret ingredient: ketchup."

Pairing: A Spanish rosé: 2008 Bodega Pirineos Mesache Rosado

