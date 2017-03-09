Pairing of the Day: August 2-6, 2010

1 of 5

Roasted Zucchini with Ricotta and Mint

Flavored with fennel and cumin seeds, this quick side dish (or vegetarian main course) has a fun Indian flavor. While chef Sheamus Feeley likes to add pequin peppers, any chile flakes work well.

Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc: 2008 Long Meadow Ranch or 2008 Franciscan

2 of 5

Mama Chang's Stir-Fried Shrimp and Scallions

Joanne Chang's mother used to make this sweet-and-spicy shrimp stir-fry all the time. When she was old enough to cook, Chang asked her mom for the recipe. "She hemmed and hawed until she finally gave it to me, revealing her secret ingredient: ketchup."

Pairing: A Spanish rosé: 2008 Bodega Pirineos Mesache Rosado

3 of 5

Carne Asada with Black Beans

Chef Way At Frontera Grill in Chicago, Rick Bayless serves this classic dish that combines grilled marinated steak, fried plantains, homemade black beans and fresh guacamole. To simplify the dish, trim it back to a simple duo of spice-marinated rib eye steaks and canned black beans served with avocado.

Pairing: Spicy, peppery Côtes-du-Rhône: 2007 J. Vidal-Fleury

4 of 5

Ginger-Roasted Chicken

Pairing: Aromatic Riesling: 2009 Clos du Bois

5 of 5

Blueberry-Glazed Ribs

Blueberry glaze makes the edges on these ribs nice and sticky.

Pairing: Rich, berry-scented Petite Sirah: 2007 Fleur de California North Coast

