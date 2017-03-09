Pairing of the Day: August 16-20, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Grilled Flank Steak with Sichuan Peppercorns

Marcia Kiesel loves the numbing heat of Sichuan peppercorns. Inspired by dan dan, the Sichuan noodle dish, she seasons flank steaks with a simple but potent blend of the peppercorns and store-bought Chinese black bean–garlic paste.

Pairing: Peppery, berry-rich Washington Syrah: 2008 Substance

2 of 5

Supercrispy Pan-Fried Chicken

Instead of deep-frying chicken in a vat of oil, Angie Mosier prefers pan-frying, which creates delightfully crunchy and moist chicken without requiring quite so much oil. "For a covered-dish dinner, there's nothing better than a tray of drumsticks, which are easy to eat standing up," she says.

Pairing: A Chardonnay from California's Santa Lucia Highlands

3 of 5

Pork Fried Rice

Chicago shoppers are in luck: Takashi Yagihashi (an F&W Best New Chef 2000) has opened a Japanese-style noodle shop in the Macy's on State Street. On his menu is this pork fried rice, his favorite childhood after-school snack.

Pairing: An Australian Shiraz

4 of 5

Chicken in Tarragon-Mustard Cream Sauce

Grace Parisi steals the flavors from a classic French pan sauce (mustard, tarragon, white wine and cream) for this quick chicken sauté.

Pairing: A balanced, elegant white Burgundy

5 of 5

Raspberry Tart with a Pistachio Crust

Pastry chef Jennifer McCoy of Craft in New York City bristles when other people offer to bring dessert to parties. "What are they thinking?" she says. "That's mine!" McCoy often brings this raspberry tart, with its creamy filling and pistachio-studded crust. She packs the components separately and assembles the tart just before serving.

Pairing: Sweet, lightly fizzy Moscato d'Asti: 2009 Gianni Doglia

