Pairing of the Day: August 15-19, 2011

In The Help, the character Minny reveres Crisco, calling it "the most important invention in the kitchen since jarred mayonnaise." She uses Crisco to fry chicken to perfection, admiring the way the vegetable shortening "bubbles up like a song" as it cooks.

Pairing: Minerally, light rosé: 2010 Lorenza or 2010 Bieler Père et Fils Sabine.

More Fried Chicken Recipes