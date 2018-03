The secret to this crispy pizza: giving the dough lots of time to rise so it's pliant enough to stretch very thin.

At Medlock Ames's tasting room, general manager and cook Kenny Rochford offers ultracrispy pizzas for free on weekend afternoons.

Pairing: Zippy rosé: 2010 Medlock Ames rosé, or 2010 Grenache rosé from Unti Vineyards.

More Pizza Recipes