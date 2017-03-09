Pairing of the Day: April 25-29, 2011

Winemaker Jeremy Seysses has developed a wide repertoire of dishes to use up the zucchini from his half-acre garden: ratatouille, sautéed zucchini, zucchini fritters, stuffed zucchini, zucchini cake. But this ultra-simple soup is the family favorite. "We have nothing from the garden for an eternity, then all of a sudden, we have to eat zucchini every day for two months just to keep up," he says. His soup can be served warm, or chilled for a sunny evening. ("Yes, we actually do get occasional sunny evenings in Burgundy," he reports.)
Alexandra Guarnaschelli loves to serve raisin-studded braised fennel with a meaty white fish, like halibut, black bass or striped bass. Roasting the large fish fillet whole (rather than in portions) is a great way to serve a small crowd.