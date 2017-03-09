Pairing of the Day: April 18-22, 2011

The best grilled cheese is the gooiest grilled cheese, says author Laura Werlin: "After you bite into it, the cheese should stretch out past your face as far as your arm will reach. Otherwise, it's just not right."
This pasta is an ode to the mountains of fried zucchini Gwyneth Paltrow ate at Elio's, an Italian restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side, growing up. Here, she adds the crispy zucchini slices to spaghetti that's tossed with shredded Parmesan cheese (which adds texture to the dish) and plenty of olive oil and basil.
Pairing: Fresh, zippy California Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Quivira Fig Tree.
Ma Cuisine, in a small square in Beaune, Burgundy, is one of the world's great neighborhood restaurants. It also has a remarkable Burgundy-centric wine list; chef-owner Fabienne Escoffier's menu is, of course, wine-friendly and delicious. She coats her poussins with a mix of spices, including a pinch of curry powder, and then roasts them until they're browned and juicy. If you can't find poussins, substitute Cornish hens or 2 small chickens and adjust the cooking time.
Pairing: Light red or rich white Burgundy: 2008 Domaine de L'Arlot Côte de Nuits Villages Clos du Chapeau or 2008 Nuits Saint Georges 1er Cru Blanc Clos.