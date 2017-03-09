Pairing of the Day: April 18-22, 2011

Ma Cuisine, in a small square in Beaune, Burgundy, is one of the world's great neighborhood restaurants. It also has a remarkable Burgundy-centric wine list; chef-owner Fabienne Escoffier's menu is, of course, wine-friendly and delicious. She coats her poussins with a mix of spices, including a pinch of curry powder, and then roasts them until they're browned and juicy. If you can't find poussins, substitute Cornish hens or 2 small chickens and adjust the cooking time.

Pairing: Light red or rich white Burgundy: 2008 Domaine de L'Arlot Côte de Nuits Villages Clos du Chapeau or 2008 Nuits Saint Georges 1er Cru Blanc Clos.

