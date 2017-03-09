Pairing of the Day: April 11-15, 2011

Food & Wine
Barbecue-Glazed Turkey Burgers

Turkey burgers are a popular lunch at Gwyneth Paltrow's house, where she serves them on toasted brioche buns. She usually adds a topping or two, like Swiss cheese and a few pickled jalapeños. Jarred barbecue sauce adds a ton of flavor to the burgers and helps keep them from drying out. Paltrow got that tip from her friend Lee Gross, a macrobiotic chef who is obviously not averse to the occasional burger.

Pairing: Juicy, California red blend: 2009 Beckmen Cuvée Le Bec.

Mushroom-Stuffed Eggplant

Pairing: Greek Xinomavro. 2006 Kir-Yianni Ramnista.

Hot Niçoise Salad

Gwyneth Paltrow transforms one of her favorite salads, the Niçoise, into a hearty one-dish dinner by roasting tuna steaks on a tangle of beans, tomatoes, anchovies and olives.

Pairing: Fragrant, strawberry-inflected Provençal rosé: 2009 Mas de Gourgonnier.

Beef Brasato with Pappardelle and Mint

At Incanto, chef Chris Cosentino braises beef shank and oxtail in red wine to make a brasato he serves with house-made mint pappardelle. Instead of oxtail, the dish uses just beef shank. Fresh pappardelle from a store replaces the house-made kind.

Pairing: Blackberry-rich Washington-state Syrah: 2008 Owen Roe Ex Umbris.

Mustard-and-Lemon-Glazed Pork with Roasted Vegetables

"I like that all of the ingredients in this dish get a chance to meet each other," says Alexandra Guarnaschelli. She roasts the carrots and shallots along with the mustard-coated pork loin; then she uses the drippings to make a sauce. "The idea is that you never throw flavor away," Guarnaschelli says. "In fact, you collect flavor. It's a good philosophy for healthy cooking."

Pairing: Fruity, zesty Chenin Blanc from France's Loire valley: 2008 Monmousseau Ammonite Vouvray.

