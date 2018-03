At her restaurant, Brasa, pork-loving chef Tamara Murphy makes her own chorizo for the excellent paella on her menu. As for the seafood in the dish, she breaks with tradition by sautéing the shrimp and steaming the mussels and clams before adding them to the paella during the last few minutes of cooking; this keeps the seafood moist and delicious. Maria Helm Sinskey found an ideal wine pairing for this smoky, briny dish: the 2006 Marqués de Irún, a grapefruity Verdejo from Spain's Rueda region.