Triple Cheeseburger

It isn’t the toppings that make these burgers over-the-top, it’s the cooking method. This local favorite has been open since 1912 and is known for its deep-fried burgers. “We strain and process our grease daily, but we’ve never thrown it out and started over, so somewhere in there’s molecules from 1912. That’s what makes it so good,” boasts owner Tom Robertson in the documentary film Hamburger America. dyersonbeale.com