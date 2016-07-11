Outrageous Nachos

Live Nachos The nachos at this Portland, Oregon, restaurant are not merely vegan, they're alive, and by that, the restaurant's owners mean that all the nachos' ingredients are raw. Sunflower seeds and walnuts are soaked then pureed with tomatoes, jalapeños and onions, along with powdered flax seed. The mixture is shaped into small triangles, then dehydrated and cured twice. Avocado dressing, cashew “sour cream” and pecan “chorizo” drape the chips, as does pico de gallo and tahini-based “cheese” sauce. Must feel good to be alive. blpdx.com