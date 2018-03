Duguid is the ur-nomad cook. Over the past 30 years, the Canadian food writer and photographer has traveled extensively throughout Southeast Asia, all around China and the Indian subcontinent, the Soviet republics, North Africa and the Middle East. She rarely brings a translator or an agenda; instead, she plunks herself down in a village or town and waits, curious and respectful, until the locals invite her into their lives. This approach has resulted in groundbreaking, award-winning cookbooks such as Flatbreads & Flavors, Seductions of Rice, Hot Sour Salty Sweet, Beyond the Great Wall (all co-written with Jeffrey Alford) and, most recently, Burma. Now she’s working on another book, due out next year from Artisan, about Iran and its neighboring countries. naomiduguid.com .