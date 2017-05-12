Nicole Kidman's Favorite Foods

What’s Nicole Kidman’s favorite signature Australian dish? “A fresh seafood platter with Sydney rock oysters, tiger prawns, mudcrab and lobster,” the Aussie says. Luke Mangan particularly likes juicy, sweet Yamba prawns (a.k.a., shrimp) from New South Wales, but any variety of fresh, large shrimp will do. The mangoes, Thai chile and ginger in his sweet-spicy salsa are all ideal with a rich, fruity New Zealand Pinot Gris, such as the peachy 2006 Huia Vineyards; the lush 2007 Mt. Difficulty is also good.