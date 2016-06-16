New York State Wines

Food & Wine
2011 Dr. Konstantin Frank Dry Riesling

Racy, very dry and citrusy, this consistently outclasses its price.

Pairing: Ginger-Roasted Chicken

Chicken Curry with Potatoes and Squash

Pairing: 2011 Paumanok Chenin Blanc

Chenin Blanc has lots of tropical flavors and a soft acidic edge—qualities that complement this mild curry.

Winter-Vegetable Shepherd's Pie

A lively, beautifully balanced alternative to the winery's pricier, very limited Old Vines Merlot.

Pairing: 2007 Lenz Estate Selection Merlot

Penne with Roasted Butternut Squash and Ham

A stunning, subtly sweet white that rivals top Alsace versions of this grape.

Pairing: 2010 Dr. Konstantin Frank Reserve Gewürztraminer

Brandade de Morue au Gratin (Whipped Salt Cod Gratin)

Pairing: 2010 Silver Thread Dry Riesling

Bright, dry Riesling is a good match for rich fish dishes like this gratin.

Spiced Chicken Legs with Apricots and Raisins

Several years of bottle age have given this perfumed, creamy white additional spice notes.

Pairing: 2007 Lenz Gewürztraminer

Sautéed German Sausages with Bacon and Apple Sauerkra

Apple and grapefruit notes have a hint of sweetness.

Pairing: 2009 Hermann J. Wiemer Semi-Dry Riesling

Stuffed Pork Tenderloins with Bacon and Apple-Riesling Sauce

This crisp Riesling is an extremely good wine for the price.

Pairing: 2010 Red Newt Circle Label Riesling

