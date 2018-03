“Nothing is better for big-party entertaining than putting toppings on bread,” says Tamar Adler. She and her brother, John Adler, slice and toast bread rounds, then top them with whatever ingredients inspire them, like this chicken-liver pâté. John makes it by pureeing sautéed livers with onions, anchovies and Marsala, then blending them with crème fraîche until smooth and creamy.