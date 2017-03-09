A New Kitchen's Vintage Style

Here, we take a look at the beautiful salvaged fixtures in a modern Alabama lake house.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 8

A New Kitchen's Vintage Style

The smart use of reclaimed wood and striking white-plank walls makes this brand-new Alabama lake house look like it's been in the family for generations. Paige Schnell of Tracery Interiors spent four years tracking down salvaged materials like reclaimed oak beams and flooring. traceryinteriors.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 8

Plank Walls

"The boards on the walls are a nod to the wood planks in old lake houses—there's no sheetrock in the entire house," says Paige Schnell. Schnell horizontally installed six-inch-wide pine planks with a 1/4-inch groove between the boards. The walls and cabinets are painted Benjamin Moore China White. benjaminmoore.com.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 8

Pantry Storage

The pantry takes advantage of 12-foot ceilings with three kinds of storage: drawers, shelves with sliding glass fronts and upper cabinets with custom steel-cut panels that are similar to those on the house's stair railings. A custom 9-foot ladder rolls across on a steel rod. putnamrollingladder.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 8

Vintage Chandelier

The 19th-century Italian fixture once held candles; Paige Schnell had it wired for electricity.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 8

Dining Table

Paige Schnell designed the 10-foot antique oak table with pedestals, because it's easier to add seating when there aren't corner legs in the way. $9,900; traceryinteriors.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 8

Pendant Lights

Studio Aspen iron lamps by Visual Comfort illuminate the islands. $315; circalighting.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 8

Counter Stools

Bongo stools by Lee Industries are upholstered in nail-head-trimmed faux leather, so they're easy to clean. From $660 each; leeindustries.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 8

Refrigerator

The 48-inch Sub-Zero has an industrial-style glass front. $14,480; subzero.com.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up