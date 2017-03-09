A New Kitchen's Vintage Style

The smart use of reclaimed wood and striking white-plank walls makes this brand-new Alabama lake house look like it's been in the family for generations. Paige Schnell of Tracery Interiors spent four years tracking down salvaged materials like reclaimed oak beams and flooring. traceryinteriors.com.
"The boards on the walls are a nod to the wood planks in old lake houses—there's no sheetrock in the entire house," says Paige Schnell. Schnell horizontally installed six-inch-wide pine planks with a 1/4-inch groove between the boards. The walls and cabinets are painted Benjamin Moore China White. benjaminmoore.com.
The pantry takes advantage of 12-foot ceilings with three kinds of storage: drawers, shelves with sliding glass fronts and upper cabinets with custom steel-cut panels that are similar to those on the house's stair railings. A custom 9-foot ladder rolls across on a steel rod. putnamrollingladder.com.