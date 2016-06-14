Neo-Natural Wood Style

The latest in innovative wood design, from washable-vinyl placemats to decorative bowls crafted from hand-collected driftwood.

Reclaimed Wood

These wood designs look sun-bleached, worn smooth and otherwise weathered—even if they're brand-new.

Left: The walls in the Outerlands café in San Francisco are made of wood salvaged from old fences around the Bay Area. outerlandssf.com.

Vinyl "Wood"

Digitally printed, washable-vinyl placemats in Chilewich's Faux Bois series come in three patterns: birch, walnut and driftwood. $12; chilewich.com.

Pickled Cypress

Designer Tom Scheerer integrates natural materials into his renovations: The custom cabinets in this kitchen are made of pickled cypress. tomscheerer.com.

Smooth Stone

Wedgwood's Nature's Canvas serving platter resembles a slice of weathered wood, but it's microwave-safe stoneware. $95; macys.com.

Driftwood

Decorative Williams-Sonoma bowls are created from pieces of smooth, hand-collected driftwood, so each one has a unique shape and pattern. From $88; wshome.com.

