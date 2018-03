There are taco shops up and down this street, but El Amigo is my favorite. It’s in a former gas station, which is painted yellow and has pictures of tacos hanging on the wall. The chicken is char-grilled, so it has that great smoky flavor, and it comes with tortillas, avocados and red or green salsa. It’s about 12 bucks and feeds three people. 3901 Nolensville Pike; 615-833-6434.