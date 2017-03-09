Napa Casual Gifts

Functional and playful gift ideas, from a wood plate made from maple to reusable
bags lined with vintage fabric.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6

Wines To Go

A center seam on this cotton canvas bag creates two pockets, so bottles don't clink.

$15; herobags.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Ad Hoc at Home

Inspired by Ad Hoc at Home

In his new family-style cookbook, superstar Napa chef Thomas Keller shares homey recipes from his casual Ad Hoc, like chicken potpie. $50.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Pearly Knives

A great hostess gift, these beautiful horn spreaders add elegance to the breakfast table.

$12; simonpearce.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Chicken Roaster

All-Clad's latest has an attachment that slides inside the bird to hold it above the pan, so it browns evenly.

$180; williams-sonoma.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Porcine Plate

This wood plate, made from maple, is a fun way to serve charcuterie.

$25; jkadams.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Reusable Bags

Country Life Naturals lines vintage fabric with waterproof nylon.

$32 for 4; etsy.com.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up