Hand-rolled, boiled bagels and buttercream-frosted cupcakes are the main draws at this new bakery from Tiina Polvere and Donald Polvere, Jr., formerly of the Nantucket Cake Company. "We sold out by 9 a.m. the first day," Donald recalls. Show up at the right time and you might get to try special daily cupcake flavors, like cookies-and-cream or key lime.