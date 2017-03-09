Mrs. B's Beautiful Cakes

Some of the most beautiful cakes in the world don’t come from a Parisian patisserie, but from a bakeshop in Hong Kong run by former Chanel executive Bonnae Gokson. Luxury in all spheres inspires most of the desserts at Ms B’s Cakery, from a swirled chocolate ganache cake that resembles fine marble to a confection covered in sugar flowers designed in homage to a Dior couture dress. Here, a selection of our favorites. 39 Gough St.; msbscakery.hk.