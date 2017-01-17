Movie Night Snacks

From spicy popcorn balls to bite-sized brownies, here are perfect snacks for a cozy movie night.

Maple-Soy Snack Mix

Savory snack mixes are typically flavored with soy sauce, Worcestershire and butter. Grace Parisi prepares her crunchy mix with a little maple syrup for sweetness and Thai curry paste for heat.

Asian Snack Mix with Nori

Rice-flake cereal, seasoned nori (seaweed flavored with sesame oil and salt), miso and wasabi come together in this light, munchable, Asian-inspired riff on Chex Mix.

Baked Sweet Potato Chips

These addictive homemade chips are easy to make.

Popcorn with Sesame-Glazed Pistachios

Mixing popcorn with glazed pistachios creates a sweet-salty snack that's fantastic with cocktails.

Spicy Popcorn Balls

A smart update for popcorn balls: chipotle-spiked caramel.

Brownie Bites

