Yigit Pura became intrigued with the idea of coupes--the ice cream-based desserts usually served in a glass of the same name--about five years ago. "They're so simple and you can layer them with almost anything to create different flavors, textures and even temperatures," he says. His ultra-chocolaty version combines cocoa nib mousse with chocolate cream and chocolate wafer cookies. The salty hazelnut crumble topping is versatile--Pura recommends using it to replace streusel in just about any dessert.