A great gift for anyone who loves spicy food, this kimchi can be added to stir-fries, used as a burger topping or eaten straight from the jar.

Packaging: Airtight Vibe jar ($4; thecontainerstore.com). Mini tongs ($5 for 2; cutleryandmore.com). Italian cotton ribbon. (5 yards for $10; angelaliguori.com). "Chartreuse Dots Rectangle" label. ($4.95 for 8; paper-source.com).