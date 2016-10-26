Mothers Day Cupcakes

To create her super low–fat version of a jelly doughnut, F&W's Grace Parisi fills vanilla–flecked angel food cupcakes with an easy homemade raspberry jam. The combination of sweet, fluffy cake and tart, gooey fruit is totally satisfying. The delicious jam filling is made with fresh raspberries, which are high in antioxidants and rich in vitamin C, folate, iron and potassium.
Bill Yosses of New York City's Josephs (formerly Citarella) has a split personality. The flamboyant Bill, the boy-genius pastry chef, appeared at a local chocolate show in full 17th-century regalia. The geeky Bill, on the other hand, gets so sidetracked contemplating the differences between a peach cobbler and a peach betty for his book The Perfect Finish that they both burn in the oven. Bill's two sides make him push his desserts to the limit, whether he's adding black sesame powder to his meringues or doubling the butter in the delectable lemon curd that tops these cupcakes.
Meg Ray and Caitlin Alissa Williams usually bake this wonderfully rich cocoa crème fraîche batter in a loaf pan, but it bakes even faster in cupcake tins. If the amount of batter fills more than one standard 12-cup muffin pan, just bake the rest in sturdy foil baking cups set on a baking sheet.