Mothers Day Cupcakes

Try these cute cupcake ideas for Mother's Day treats Mom will love.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10

Black-and-White Cupcakes

F&W’s Justin Chapple has an ingeniously simple method for creating fun, two-tone frosting swirls to top his moist and delicious cupcakes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

Angel Food Cupcakes with Raspberry Swirl

To create her super low–fat version of a jelly doughnut, F&W's Grace Parisi fills vanilla–flecked angel food cupcakes with an easy homemade raspberry jam. The combination of sweet, fluffy cake and tart, gooey fruit is totally satisfying. The delicious jam filling is made with fresh raspberries, which are high in antioxidants and rich in vitamin C, folate, iron and potassium.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10

Vanilla Cupcakes with Lemon Cream and Raspberries

Bill Yosses of New York City's Josephs (formerly Citarella) has a split personality. The flamboyant Bill, the boy-genius pastry chef, appeared at a local chocolate show in full 17th-century regalia. The geeky Bill, on the other hand, gets so sidetracked contemplating the differences between a peach cobbler and a peach betty for his book The Perfect Finish that they both burn in the oven. Bill's two sides make him push his desserts to the limit, whether he's adding black sesame powder to his meringues or doubling the butter in the delectable lemon curd that tops these cupcakes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10

Cocoa Crème Fraîche Cupcakes

Meg Ray and Caitlin Alissa Williams usually bake this wonderfully rich cocoa crème fraîche batter in a loaf pan, but it bakes even faster in cupcake tins. If the amount of batter fills more than one standard 12-cup muffin pan, just bake the rest in sturdy foil baking cups set on a baking sheet.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Ginger Cupcakes

These supermoist, gluten-free cupcakes have terrific pumpkin flavor and an irresistible topping of fluffy, creamy frosting and golden caramel sauce

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

Lemon-Ricotta Cupcakes with Fluffy Lemon Frosting

Joanne Chang makes her moist, lemony, fresh-tasting cupcakes with honey instead of refined sugar, which keeps the sweetness in check. This is the perfect grown-up cupcake.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10

Fluffernutter Cupcakes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10

Chocolate Cupcakes with Caramel Ganache and Coconut

It’s hard to eat just one of these cupcakes, which combine moist, light chocolate cake with rich, chocolate-caramel frosting and flaky coconut.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10 © WILLIAM MEPPEM

Orange Cupcakes with Macadamia Nut Crackle

To make more than 24 cupcakes, prepare the batter in two separate batches.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

Hot Cocoa Cupcakes with Meringue Frosting

A mother of two and former bakery owner, Silvano Nardone loves nostalgic desserts, like these rich chocolate cupcakes mounted with a fluffy marshmallow-esque meringue frosting.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up