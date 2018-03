For Mission Street Food's breakfast-for-dinner night, we came up with this riff on Cinnamon Toast Crunch—a thick slice of brûléed bread, sitting in a pool of sweetened milk. For us, this dessert combines the satisfactions of childhood and adulthood: the simple joy of buttered toast, the sugary crackle of crème brûlée and the indulgent moistness of tres-leches cake.