Most Fattening Thanksgiving Dishes

Food & Wine
Most Fattening Thanksgiving Dishes

Heavy: Deep-Fried Pecan Pie on a Stick

Heavenly: Texas State Fair Pecan Pie

This extraordinary pecan pie gets its crunch from whole pecans—not oil-drenched batter.

Photo © Jessica Maceda

Photo © Jessica Maceda

Most Fattening Thanksgiving Dishes

Heavy: Sweet Potato Cupcake

Heavenly: Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Fennel

These pan-roasted sweet potatoes have a hint of sweetness (naturally, from the sweet potatoes, plus from a dusting of brown sugar), but call for exponentially less sugar than the sweet potato cupcake with marshmallow frosting and candied pecans.

Photo © Jill Martin

Photo © Jill Martin

