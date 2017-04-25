Most Colorful Dishes

Vibrant recipes—in both color and taste—from gingered butternut squash soup to white anchovy and crisp pita bread salad.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 8

Root-Vegetable Gratin

Use a mandoline to cut the vegetables into thin slices; they will turn tender when baked with chicken broth and a little cream.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 8

Avocado-Hummus Dip

For a new twist on the usual hummus or guacamole, try this delicious mash-up of the two. It's great with crudités, crackers and corn chips, or as a sandwich spread.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 8

Beet and Red Cabbage Borscht

Alison Attenborough and Jamie Kimm like their soup really sweet and sour, but you can adjust the vinegar and honey to your taste.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 8

White Anchovy and Crisp Pita Bread Salad

Large chunks of toasted pita stay delightfully crunchy in this bread salad, laced with white anchovies and topped with a garlicky sour cream dressing.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 8

Pacific Breeze

This bluestreaked drink is a fun (vodka-spiked) version of lemonade.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 8

Gingered Butternut Squash Soup with Spicy Pecan Cream

Dean Fearing loves butternut squash, especially when it's combined with ginger, as it is for his smooth, gently sweet soup. He tops it with whipped cream flecked with chopped pecans for flavor and crunch.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 8

Red Wine Risotto with Mushroom "Marmalade"

An intensely fruity wine like an Amarone boils down to something so rich, it's almost meaty. Jean-Georges Vongerichten reduces the Italian red with thin slices of earthy mushrooms, then swirls the purply sauce into a risotto; it would be equally delicious on polenta or even on a piece of grilled bread.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 8

Chilled Cucumber Soup with Salt-Roasted Shrimp

Jim Burke's cucumber soup with lime, garlic and ginger is light, refreshing and restorative; his kitchen staff jokes that it's like a mini spa treatment. For extra substance, Burke adds salt-roasted shrimp, avocado and a hit of spicy chile oil.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up