Morels

These terrific recipes highlight delicate and earthy morels.

Food & Wine
Beef Medallions with Bacon and Morels

Teres major is an ultra-lean steak that’s sometimes referred to as mock tender. Its similarity to the tenderloin makes it a great substitute for filet mignon.

Garden Pea Soup with Morel Cream

Daniel Humm serves this wonderful sweet pea soup “cappuccino-style,” with a topping of morel cream that’s been frothed with an immersion blender. The recipe here simply calls for swirling the cream into the soup. Indeed, the cream is so intensely mushroomy, you may be tempted to eat it on its own.

Roasted Herb Chicken with Morels and Watercress Salad

Kevin O’Connor, former wine director at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, roasts chicken with white wine, whole garlic cloves and plenty of herbs; then he takes some of the fragrant juices left in the pan and mixes them into sautéed morel mushrooms and a lush vinaigrette for watercress.

Mushroom-Sausage Ragù

“Sautéed mushrooms can make almost any inexpensive red wine taste better,” says sommelier Jake Kosseff.

Lemony Chicken Fricassee with Shallots and Morels

Typically, a fricassee is made with chicken or another kind of white meat stewed in a white sauce with vegetables. For Katy Sparks’s version, she sizzles chicken in butter until it’s crisp, then cooks it with shallots and morels, finishing with lemon for a hit of tartness.

Morel-and-Asparagus Salad with Frisée and Butter Lettuce

This light, simple salad highlights poached morels and asparagus with a combination of frisée and butter lettuces.

