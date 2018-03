Le Vin Papillon At this new tribute to the natural-wine bars of Paris, mischievous duo David McMillan and Frédéric Morin of Joe Beef fame are creating dishes inspired by the French classics. To match, sommelier Vanya Filipovic has compiled a Burgundy-heavy list of what she refers to as "gulpable" wines—high in acid, low in alcohol. Try a 2010 Jean Foillard Côte du Py Morgon with their quail doused in punchy sauce au vinaigre. vinpapillon.com