At a solo exhibition of his work last year called Cru, the British artist Sebastian Bergne experimented with all manner of wine vessels, creating glasses and decanters inspired by his extensive cork collection. But the objects were all one-offs, made just for the show. The Bradburys contacted Bergne and persuaded him to produce a line for Clo, like this glass, which uses a wine cork as the stem. From $100; sebastianbergne.com.