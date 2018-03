Mild to Spicy Recipes

After opening his first restaurant, Lafitte's Landing, chef John Folse sought out a hot sauce that he could use in his elegant French-Cajun dishes. He automatically thought of the long skinny bottle of Louisiana Hot Pepper Sauce that was a staple on his family's dinner table because it seemed to go with everything. Folse located that sauce, but found that he liked a Tabasco-mixed chile version, called Louisiana Gold Pepper Sauce, even better. He particularly liked that its pure chile flavor was not masked by the addition of vinegar which he thinks interferes with the subtle flavors of foods like the buttery crab and andouille sauce that tops the succulent sauéed snapper here. GO TO RECIPE