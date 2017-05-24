Midwestern Recipes

Alex Roberts’s father, Don, and his partner, Joni Cash, own a 40-acre property in Otter Creek, Wisconsin, where they grow a huge assortment of organic produce, including the chiles and tomatillos that make the base for this smoky sauce. Alex, a chef in Minnesota, pairs it with grilled local trout and a tart salad made with his father’s cucumbers. “Dad gives me a list of what he’s growing at the beginning of every season, and I plan my menus around that,” he says.