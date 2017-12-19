Michelle Bernstein’s flagship CENA by Michy is as much a product of Miami as the chef herself. Here, Bernstein offers a peek inside the restaurant that made her a hometown heroine.

Florida may be known for its citrus, tomatoes and tropical fruit, but the hot climate and proximity to the salty Atlantic makes the state’s southern corridor a challenging place to grow a wide range of produce year-round. As a result Bernstein takes special pride in the fruits and vegetables she’s able to source locally.

 

The stretch of Biscayne Boulevard that CENA by Michy calls home is often referred to as MiMO—an acronym for “Miami Modern,” and a nod to the midcentury futurist design for which the area is known. CENA, originally called Michy’s, has been a fixture in the neighborhood for more than a decade. 

 

Delicate fried croquetas have been a signature for Bernstein for as long as she’s been cooking the foods of Latin America. These ones deliver the flavor of Spanish paella in a single, crispy bite.

 

Bernstein says her cooking has gotten simpler as she’s matured as a cook; that she uses fewer ingredients and stronger technique. There isn’t a lot to hide behind in her salt-crusted snapper with fava bean hummus.

 

