Although Miamians are assumed to be too bathing-suit conscious to indulge in dessert, this decadent milk-chocolate cremoso (a silky pudding-like dish) drizzled with olive oil is one of chef Michael Schwartz’s best-sellers. "Some people are like, 'Whoa...olive oil and chocolate?'" Schwartz says. "But the olive oil reinforces the richness of the cremoso. As if you need any more richness."