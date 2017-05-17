Meat Loaf

These delicious recipes include meat loaf stuffed with prosciutto and spinach and grilled mini meat loaves.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6

Meat Loaf with Red Wine Glaze

Shea Gallante brushes his meat loaf with a red wine glaze, which caramelizes as it bakes. The glaze also makes the meat loaf especially easy to pair with red wine.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Meat Loaf Stuffed with Prosciutto and Spinach

This luxurious yet easy take on classic meat loaf gets stuffed with spinach, carrots, prosciutto and cheese. The vegetables can be leftovers, says Mario Batali: "Just make sure they're cooked long enough to be very soft—if they're al dente, the meat loaf will tear when you slice it and wreck your day." Mild and tangy caciocavallo cheese, made in Italy from cow's milk, is excellent in the filling, but provolone is a fine substitute.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Meat Loaf with Creamy Onion Gravy

"This is a culmination of all the meat loaves I've ever eaten," says Andrew Curren, chef-partner of 24 Diner in Austin. "My mom always made a good meat loaf—it never had the tomato goo on top of it. Then I tasted a meat loaf that had cheese in it; that was a good idea. In Italy, I was introduced to soffritto and realized the importance of cooking with carrots, onion, celery." Curren serves the meat loaf with creamy gravy, which is also excellent on lunchtime meat loaf sandwiches.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Grilled Mini Meat Loaves

Marcia Kiesel’s sister Susie created this recipe one day when she was craving meat loaf but didn’t want to turn on the oven. The delicious individual meat loaves—made with just six ingredients and stuffed with cubes of fresh mozzarella that become warm and gooey—cook directly on the grill for less than 10 minutes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Pork Meat Loaf with Chickpeas

To make juicy meatballs, Andrew Carmellini mixes ground pork loin and jowl with pancetta and nearly 20 other ingredients. He then braises the meatballs in a spicy tomato-chickpea sauce. At home, mix the meat in a food processor, leaving out the pork jowl and about a dozen other ingredients. Instead of meatballs, which require time to form, shape the meat into loaves then cook them in a spicy tomato sauce blended with prepared hummus.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Meat Loaf Club Sandwiches

David Burke prepares what he calls "the world's smallest meat loafs" hors d’oeuvres-style, often doctoring each with duck liver and white truffles and serving them alongside a sweet potato-vanilla puree. For a simpler version, Burke bakes a simple ground-beef mixture in the oven, setting it between slices of bread to soak up all of the savory meat drippings. Then he slathers each sandwich with a supersimple chipotle-mayonnaise sauce.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up