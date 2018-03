The French macaron is a simple cookie made with almonds, sugar and egg whites. The recipe here includes green tea powder (matcha), which gives it a delightful flavor.

Chef Way David Myers's complex dessert parfait combines matcha crème, gelée, mochi and macaron with muscovado and vanilla crème.

Easy Way These ice cream sandwiches layer store-bought green-tea and vanilla ice creams on crispy, chewy green tea macarons.