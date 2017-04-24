This creamy multilayered frozen dessert uses a simple zabaglione (known as sabayon in French) of whipped egg yolks, sugar and Marsala as its base. The addition of bittersweet chocolate and strong espresso to the sweet zabaglione brings the flavors of the semifreddo into perfect balance.
In Italy, Fabio Trabocchi makes this dessert with Alchermes, a bright-red cinnamon-scented liqueur rarely seen in the States. The Sicilian fortified wine Marsala is a good substitute: It has a subtler color but a similarly spiced flavor, perfect for drenching squares of soft sponge cake layered with vanilla-infused pastry cream.
These bay scallops are set in a luscious Marsala cream sauce, served over hot crispy bread and garnished with fresh chives. It's a simple dish to prepare, yet so special and decadent. Best to enjoy these toasts with a knife and fork.