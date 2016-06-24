Marjoram Recipes

Citrusy marjoram adds a note of brightness to some of our favorite dishes--like braised swordfish and roasted Cornish hens. 

Braised Swordfish with Black Olives, Tomatoes and Marjoram

An elegantly filling dish, this braised swordfish is the one recipe you should learn to make.

Kwintus Beans with Marjoram, Walnuts and Bacon

Flat, yellow Kwintus beans are similar in shape and texture to Romano beans.

Pecorino Ravioli with Walnuts and Marjoram

In adapting this recipe from executive chef Shea Gallante at Cru in New York City, F&W's Marcia Kiesel traded a labor-intensive fresh pasta for premade wonton wrappers and was thrilled with the results. Wonton wrappers are milder-tasting than fresh pasta, which makes them a better showcase for the nutty brown butter, delicate young pecorino cheese and fresh marjoram.

Wine-Baked Chicken Legs with Marjoram

The pungent marjoram in the creamy sauce for this crisp-skinned chicken might seem like it would overwhelm the aromas of melon and honeysuckle in a New Zealand Chardonnay. But lightly oaked Chardonnay can stand up to foods with strong flavors like fresh herbs as long as the dish has some richness.

Peppered Cornish Hens and Asparagus with Lemon and Marjoram

The same lemony marjoram-flavored marinade coats both the hens and the asparagus spears. Marjoram loses much of its taste during drying, so if you don't have fresh, you might prefer to use its brawnier cousin, oregano. In that case, use just three-quarters teaspoon of dried.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Marjoram Butter and Zucchini

Sweet, floral marjoram is Rachel Allen's favorite herb with grilled lamb, but this infused butter is as delicious with steak or meaty fish.

Roast Veal with Marjoram

If Daniel Humm were cooking in the northern, more Germanic part of Switzerland, he'd probably serve this spectacular roasted veal with spaetzle, but because he's in the southern, Italian region, he makes a luscious risotto with porcini mushrooms.

GO TO RECIPE

