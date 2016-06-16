Make Your Home Farm Chic

These six accessories will bring rural flair to your home.
These six accessories will bring rural flair to your home.
Cecile Casanave weaves textured kitchen towels in New York’s Hudson Valley. $64; abchome.com
This peg rack features a row of three hooks covered with handsome stitched leather. $195; minam.com
This metal-and-glass design keeps firewood tidy. $348; shopterrain.com
These petite brushes are handmade from natural corn husk. $28; minam.com
Deborah Ehrlich makes fixtures with superthin crystal. $225; artwareeditions.com
Paris-based Astier de Villatte designs this earthenware vessel. $325; suefisherking.com