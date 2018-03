Casseroles may be the most all-around satisfying dishes. Not only are they superhearty, they are extremely easy to pull off, which makes casseroles the most accomodating meal out there. The only thing that can make a casserole more convenient is making it ahead of time. These simple make-ahead dishes can be whipped up on a Sunday, stored in the freezer, and ready to bake throughout the week for an easy, satisfying dinner.