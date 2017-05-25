Lychee Cocktails

Beautiful cocktail recipes that revolve around lychee, from a new take on the gimlet to a white sangria.
Featured at many high-profile restaurants, this cocktail goes well with a mixed palate, like a sweet and sour sausage.
Gin and lychee is one of London bartender Wayne Collins's favorite flavor combinations. "In a martini, a punch, a sour or even a sweet, cream-based drink, it just seems to work," he says.
The light, fragrant Feng Shui harmoniously combines flavors from around the world: lychee from southern China, sake from Japan, thyme from the Mediterranean and gin from Holland.
Some bartenders stir lychees and sake into their house white sangria, adding an Asian twist to a Spanish classic.
Lychee nectar balances the tartness of fresh lime juice in this Asian-Peruvian restaurant's take on the gimlet.