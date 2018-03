The rustic Italian restaurant opened by ingredient-obsessed Ruth Rogers and the late Rose Gray has been the training ground for some of the world’s most renowned English chefs, including Jamie Oliver and April Bloomfield. It’s still phenomenal, with constantly changing menus of antipasti, house-made pastas, wood-roasted meats and fish, plus the signature four-ingredient, ultrachocolatey Nemesis cake. The clean-lined space facing the Thames has royal blue carpeting and simple aluminum chairs, and in summer there are few more pleasant places to dine in London than at the outdoor tables among the quince, fruit and olive trees. Thames Wharf, Rainville Rd.; rivercafe.co.uk; 44-20-73-86-42-00