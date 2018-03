Named after a line in the nonsense verse poem “Jabberwocky,” by Lewis Carroll, this superhip spot has cocktails that would make the Mad Hatter rethink his predilection for tea. The oddball menu includes the Marmageddon, a cocktail made with tequila, fresh lime juice and beer that’s garnished with a savory swipe of the polarizing British condiment Marmite. In addition to a bar and lounge with wacky decor, the pub has a members-only area called the JubJub that changes its cocktail selection weekly. calloohcallaybar.com