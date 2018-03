This is a very traditional Cantonese-style recipe from southern China that you will recognize instantly if you are a late-night prowler of Asian markets or have any experience at all with Asian street food. The combination of pork and shrimp is a familiar one, but when I went to Guangzhou one year, I tasted a version of the forcemeat made with chicken, and I was hooked. And when I got home from that trip, I knew I had to make them. Serving this dish in the Thai style, with lettuce wraps and vegetable garnishes, seemed the way to go. Once skewered you can grill, saute, fry, poach or broil them--just make a double batch of the sauce, because it will fly out of your house faster than my son on a late summer night.--Andrew Zimmern