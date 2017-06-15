Lemonade

These refreshing lemonade drinks include a New Orleans-inspired Cajun cocktail and a thyme version spiked with vodka.

Layered Blackberry-and-Turmeric Lemonade 

This spritzy, summery drink from Julia Momose, bar manager of Oriole in Chicago, is a showstopper with it’s distinct pink and yellow layers. It’s also incredibly versatile: Swap in raspberries or strawberries for the blackberries, double the recipe for a crowd, or serve the homemade soda and the turmeric-spiked lemonade on their own.

Tarragon Lemonade

This infused lemonade has a gentle sweetness, like a tarragon-zapped lemon drop. Give it a try with other summer herbs, too, like fresh mint.

Tomato Lemonade

Kat Kinsman is known for clever drinks like this lemonade. It's perfect on its own as a mocktail, but Kinsman recommends adding a shot or two of rye whisky to make the tomatoey drink "reminiscent of a wonderfully tipsy deli sandwich." Gin or vodka would be a great addition as well.

Strawberry Lemonade

This drink was originally part of a "Think Pink" menu that raised money for a local breast cancer charity.

Cajun Lemonade

A salute to the flavors of New Orleans, this cocktail spices up Napoleon House's Pimm's Cup (Pimm's No. 1, lemonade and 7-Up) with a splash of Tabasco and a generous dose of rum or vodka.

 

Vodka-Thyme Lemonade

This subtle variation on a Vodka Collins—lemon juice, sugar, vodka and soda—pairs well with the clean, light flavors in star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Asian-inflected cooking.

