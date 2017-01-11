Lazy Grilling

Use the Grill as an Oven: Using the grill as an oven (to bake muffins) prevents lots of repeat trips from the grill to the kitchen. When baking these bacon-and-scallion-flecked corn muffins—a great accompaniment to all kinds of barbecue—Fauchald prefers the grill to a conventional oven for two reasons: The muffins absorb some of the grill’s great smoky flavors, and he can spend that much more time outside.