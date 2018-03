This steak house overseen by John Schenk (an F&W Best New Chef 1995) got its start in New York, but it could just as easily have begun on the Strip, with its red-velvet-lined lounge decorated with pictures of vintage pinup girls. The menu is dedicated to carnivorous gluttony, with massive, impeccably grilled steaks accompanied by a wide selection of decadent sides, like crisp goose-fat potatoes.

Photo © Jeff Green