Kitchen Storage Containers

The perfect kitchen counter statement; these functional yet stylish containers will have you wanting to decant every single one of your pantry staples.—Suzie Myers
Designed by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen, this canister combines walnut and smoked glass. $285; gardeshop.com.
This mouth-blown glass container features a hand-knotted leather pull. $115; calypsostbarth.com.
Norman Copenhagen’s candy-like jars can be mixed and matched. $18-$28; leifshop.com.
In three sizes, these bottles are perfect for storing everything from spices to cereal. $15.60-$26; nulinedistribution.com.
These functional containers have a handy spout for easy pouring. Small $44.95, large $69.95; store.menudesignshop.com.
These bendy containers are made from food-grade silicone and are perfect for storing kitchen condiments like salt. $16; huset-shop.com.